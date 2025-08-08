Will EPS ‘mortgage’ even TN voters to Delhi, asks Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Slamming the alleged silence of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI), senior minister and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan sarcastically wondered if the Leader of Opposition has dared to 'mortgage' (surrender) even the voters of Tamil Nadu to Delhi.

Duraimurugan also cautioned that the BJP could conspire to include other state voters in the TN electoral rolls to usurp the political rights of the State.

Detailing the alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls in Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency, exposed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Duraimurugan said that LoP Palaniswami was doing a big betrayal to the people of Tamil Nadu by keeping mum on the issue that is threatening to endanger democracy in the country and the political rights of the people of Tamil Nadu. "Has EPS, who transformed into a slave of the BJP and pawned (surrendered) AIADMK, dared to mortgage even the voters of Tamil Nadu to Delhi? Why is he silent on the SIR fraught with irregularities?" wondered the DMK general secretary.

"If the slaves, who are unable to fight and win politically, and their masters dream of winning in Tamil Nadu through skullduggery, it will never succeed. The people of Tamil Nadu will partner with Chief Minister Stalin in one team and chase away the deceptive forces," remarked Duraimurugan.

‘Poll body executing BJP’s ploy to include lakhs of other state workers in TN’s rolls’

Seeking to know if the EC could engage in irregularities in the pretext of preventing the same through SIR, the DMK general secretary specified the extent of irregularities in the electoral rolls flagged by Rahul Gandhi and said that the activities of the poll panel would have a large-scale deleterious effect on poll-bound Tamil Nadu. He also cautioned that there was a danger of Tamil Nadu voters being removed from the electoral rolls on the pretext of eligibility. Expressing shock over the ECI advising the 35 lakh guest workers from Bihar, who were removed from the state's electoral roll, to enroll themselves in the voters roll in the current domicile state, Duraimurugan said that the BJP-led Union government could also undertake the ploy of unfairly including lakhs of other state people in the electoral roll of Tamil Nadu, which is tantamount to snatching the political rights of Tamil Nadu.