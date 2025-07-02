Will enter poll fray if not for rollback: MSMEs

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu All Entrepreneurs Federation (TAEF) has threatened to field candidates in all 234 constituencies in the 2026 Assembly polls, citing the steep increase in power tariffs, following numerous such hikes in the past.

The industry body, representing MSMEs and traders associations across the State, has issued a threat to contest the polls as a mark of protest if the State government fails to reverse the tariff hike for the industrial sector, saying that the MSME sector will be severely hit.

“The MSMEs have already announced plans to contest the Lok Sabha polls over the issue of multiple power tariff hikes. However, it was decided not to contest after assurances were given by the ruling party (DMK) functionaries at that time. We will no longer get betrayed (by their assurances) and have decided to contest in all 234 constituencies across Tamil Nadu (in the 2026 Assembly elections),” said MP Muthurathinam, TAEF chairman, while addressing the media in Coimbatore.

Stating that the power tariff has increased by 60 per cent over the last three years and by 3.16 per cent this year, he said it will take a major toll on the industrial sector in Tamil Nadu. The TAEF chairman added that despite their continuous protests and raising the issue with Chief Minister MK Stalin, the tax hike was not lowered.

“Whereas, in states like Maharashtra, the power tariff has been reduced to attract industries,” he added, citing how many industries are moving away from Tamil Nadu. The State, with a significant 15 per cent share in the overall MSME sector, cannot afford to adopt such a tariff hike regime, he said. The industrial associations have also threatened to resort to continuous protests if their grievances are not addressed.