Will discuss Mullaiperiyar maintenance with Kerala during Vaikkom visit: Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: State Water Resources minister Duraimurugan on Tuesday informed the State Assembly that the Tamil Nadu government would take up the matter with Kerala government when Chief Minister M K Stalin and he visit the neighbouring state on Wednesday for the Vaikkom centenary celebration.

Moving a call attention motion during the Zero Hour in the State Assembly on the reported obstruction of the Mullaiperiyar dam maintenance works by Kerala officials, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the maintenance works of the dam could not be taken up after officials of the Kerala government intercepted the vehicles of the Tamil Nadu water resources department carrying material.

EPS also added that there was unrest among people of five beneficiary districts in Tamil Nadu as they were protesting in front John Pennycuick statue against the obstruction of Mullaiperiyar Dam maintenance.

The LoP also insisted that the Chief Minister who will be visiting the neighbouring state on December 11 must take it up with his Kerala counterpart and enable the maintenance of the dam.

Concurring with the LoP, minister Duraimurugan admitted to such an incident taking place there and said that the Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Mullaiperiyar case has categorically stated that Kerala must not obstruct any maintenance work undertaken by Tamil Nadu.

Adding that such incidents were resolved through dialogue, the irrigation minister said, “I will also be accompanying the Chief Minister during his visit to Kerala (Wednesday) for the Vaikkom celebration. We will definitely raise the issue then.”