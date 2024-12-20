Will discuss and decide which party would contest Erode East bypolls: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Friday that the decision regarding which party will contest the Erode East bypolls will be made after discussions with alliance partners.

Stalin was addressing the media in Coimbatore after visiting the family of former MP Era Mohan, who passed away recently due to age-related illness. When asked if the vacant Erode East constituency would be allotted to the Congress, he said that it would be decided after discussions.

When asked if the DMK would contest the Erode bypolls, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that the DMK alliance would win. “Indeed, it will be won by the INDIA alliance,” he said.

The Erode East assembly constituency is facing its second bypoll in two years. It fell vacant after the recent death of Congress veteran EVKS Elangovan. On In 2023, EVKS Elangovan, grandnephew of Periyar EV Ramasamy, was fielded after his son Thirumagan Everaa, who was representing the seat, died of a heart attack.

Meanwhile, speaking about the 2026 state assembly elections, the Chief Minister said, “Our target was to win 200 seats in the 2026 polls in Tamil Nadu. But my visit to Erode has given me the confidence of winning more than 200 seats.” he added.

On the case registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a scuffle in Parliament premises, Stalin said he would face the case legally. Then, responding to a query on the next course of action in the ongoing protests over the BR Ambedkar remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah, Stalin said it would be decided after consulting the INDIA alliance partners. He also added that implementing the ‘One Nation One Election’ Bills would bury democracy.

The Chief Minister also termed the death of former MP Era Mohan as “a big loss, not only for Coimbatore but also for the DMK.”