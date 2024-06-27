Will destroy conspiracy to politicise spirituality in Tamil Nadu, says Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekarbabu on Wednesday said that the conspiracy to politicise spirituality in Tamil Nadu would be destroyed. Offer prayers to Gods at the temples and seek blessings, but don’t take Gods along for election campaigns nor seek votes in their name, he added.

“Conspiracy to politicise spirituality will be dismantled here in Tamil Nadu, which has the highest number of temples in the country,” said the Minister in a veiled attack on BJP and its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Minister made the statement during the debate for demand for the department, prompting BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran to register his objection to the remarks. However, Speaker M Appavu derided the latter by stating that the Minister did not take any names.

“The department is close to the heart of our CM, who believes that spirituality is incorporation of morality,” he said and continued that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Dravidian Model government has carved a niche for itself in the history on par with Raja Raja Cholan and Rajendra Cholan, who done great work for temples and spirituality.

The government had allocated Rs 928 for the department, he said and continued that department has been taking up works to the tune of Rs 129 crore to benefit 24,000 college and school students. On seeing the government’s effective policies and the department’s implementation of the schemes earned the trust of the philanthropists, who donated to the tune of Rs 979 crore. “Never in the history of the department, it received such a huge donation. It is an endorsement for this government and the CM,” he said. Listing out the key announcements out of 108 for the year 2024-2025, the Minister said that Oru Kala pooja scheme would be extended to 1000 more temples at Rs 25 crore. Archagars of these temples would be given a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000.

The department would develop a master plan at Rs 177.10 crore to improve integrated basic amenities in six temples, including Arulmigu Sarapathira Swamy Madalayam at Vyasarpadi in Chennai and Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Kandal in The Nilgiris.

The existing day-long Annadhanam scheme in 11 temples would be extended to Arulmigu Kallalagar Temple in Madurai and Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Coimbatore. Students studying in schools and colleges run by Palani Murugan temple, would be provided lunch from this year. Hitherto, they have been provided with breakfast. Renovation of 115 temples in urban areas would be taken at Rs 50 crore, while three golden chariots and equal number of silver chariots would be made at Rs 9 crore and Rs 11.50 crore respectively.

The department has enhanced the fund allocation for administrative-cum-maintenance expenses of 490 temples of Kanniyakumari district, 225 temples of Pudukkottai Devasthanam and 88 temples under Thanjavur Devasthanam.