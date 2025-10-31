Will defeat ED's false charges meant to malign government, says KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Senior DMK minister KN Nehru on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) claims of irregularities in the recruitment process within the Municipal Administration and Water Supplies Department, stating that the allegations were baseless and that he would prove his innocence before any inquiry.

Speaking at the sidelines of the ‘My Polling Booth – Victory Booth’ interaction programme in Tiruchy, Nehru said the ED had conducted searches at several locations linked to him and that the department had sent a report to the Tamil Nadu police for document verification.

“It is with the Tamil Nadu police now to verify the documents and ascertain whether any irregularities occurred. I will prove my innocence in every single inquiry and come out clean,” he said.

Nehru claimed that the ED’s actions could be an attempt to threaten the DMK government, but asserted that the party would face and overcome such challenges. “Opposition parties, unable to find fault with the State government, are using the ED’s complaint to malign the government’s reputation and that of senior DMK leaders ahead of the Assembly elections,” he said.

He also rejected speculation of instability within the DMK-led alliance, alleging that the AIADMK was spreading such claims. “In reality, parties are leaving the AIADMK alliance. The opposition is spreading false information against the DMK and the government, and these charges will be proved baseless,” Nehru added.