Will continue my journey with your wishes: Stalin tells people on his fourth year at office

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday resolved to continue his governance for the nation and state's development with the best wishes of the people.

In his message to the people of Tamil Nadu on the fourth anniversary of his swearing-in ceremony, Stalin said, "I enter the fourth year as your Chief Minister, a post I secured with your support and goodwill three years ago.

The happiness on the face of the people benefitting from the achievements and schemes implemented by my government are proof of the government's performance."

"It is best described by the people who benefitted from the Dravidian Model government's schemes. I resolve to continue my (governance) journey for the development of the nation and the state with your best wishes, " said Stalin in a video message posted on his 'X' page on Tuesday.

"Our beloved leader Kalaignar used to say that Stalin means work, work and work. I have proved in the last three years that Stalin means action, action and action. Like I always say, this is not my government, but our government. Our government is entering the fourth year, " said Stalin, who is only two years away from completing his maiden term at the office of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.