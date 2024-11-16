Will choose alliance which offers share in power: PMK on 2026 Assembly polls

CHENNAI: In an interesting turn of events, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has said the party is confident of being part of a coalition government in the State after the 2026 Assembly elections.

Responding to a question pertaining to the alliance for Assembly polls, Anbumani hinted that PMK would contest the election in an alliance that would offer a share in power. This stand after TVK president Vijay’s open call for a power share formula, has kept political circles guessing.

Meanwhile, responding to the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital stab attack incident, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that the workload on government doctors has increased due to several vacant posts in hospitals.

After inaugurating a national-level badminton competition in Chennai, on Saturday, Anbumani told media persons that PMK has been urging the government to provide security to doctors. "It is sad that the relevant legislation is not implemented. Due to a lack of sufficient numbers of doctors and nurses, the workload has increased manifold. Despite several candidates waiting for appointments, the government hesitates to appoint them to government hospitals. On the other hand, healthcare professionals are being appointed on a contract basis," he said.

Anbumani praised doctors, both in government and private hospitals, saying that they are doing their best to save patients and are like gods. "Doctors will not deny treatment to anyone. Barring a few exceptions, I am sure all doctors are committed to save lives," he said.

Speaking about waterlogging in Chennai, Anbumani said that DMK and AIADMK ruled the state for 57 years. But due to inaction towards creating storm water drains, the city gets inundated during monsoon.

"In developed countries, they have infrastructure to prevent flooding as well as to save rainwater. In Tamil Nadu, several diseases spread during monsoon. Before coming to power, DMK has made more than 500 promises. But, as many as 490 promises are not fulfilled," he claimed.