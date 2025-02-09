Will anoint Vijay as Tamil Nadu CM in 2026, TVK gen secy Anand takes pledge

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary N Anand has made an ambitious pledge to make party leader Vijay the Chief Minister in 2026.

Anand's assertion came after he inaugurated the party's 33rd free restaurant in Kodungaiyur, where he served breakfast to sanitation workers and the public.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Anand emphasised the TVK's unwavering commitment to providing welfare assistance to the marginalised and underprivileged sections of society.

The TVK general secretary highlighted the party's remarkable achievements, including the launch of 33 free hotels across the State, which have been providing sustenance to thousands of people.

After inaugurating the free restaurant in Kodungaiyur, he also distributed welfare assistance to differently-abled persons. Apart from three-wheelers handed over at the event, sewing machines were also extended to beneficiaries.

The event was attended by a large gathering of party workers, supporters, and local residents.