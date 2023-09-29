“Will AIADMK replace EPS if BJP asks…?”: O Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has questioned the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) asking them if they would accept if the BJP sought to replace its General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami. Panneerselvam's attack on the AIADMK comes amid reports that the AIADMK had asked for the removal of BJP state president K Annamalai.

The expelled AIADMK leader also said that the BJP leadership had been in constant touch with him.

"The BJP leadership has been in regular touch with me (in recent times). Will the AIADMK accept if the BJP asks for replacing (AIADMK General Secretary) Palaniswami? Will they replace him? Then how can they ask to change BJP State Leadership? What rights do they have?", Panneerselvam said.

Refuting reports that AIADMK sought the BJP chief’s removal, AIADMK’s deputy general secretary KP Munusamy on Thursday told reporters that the party will never commit such a mistake and called it ‘childish’.

"It is childish to even ask if such a large party like AIADMK would seek the removal of the party's state president. We will never commit such a mistake," Munusamy said.

Speaking to reporters in Krishnagiri days after AIADMK formally severed its ties with the BJP, Munusamy said that the party will form its alliance and face the 2024 Lok Sabha election and 2026 Assembly elections in the State.

Meanwhile, BJP Central leadership has still not given up on its relationship with the AIADMK despite the party calling off the alliance. “Eight months are left and what will happen in these months, we can't say anything today. To make the party strong is the duty of every worker. Under the leadership of K Annamalai a great work of strengthening the party is being done," BJP leader CT Ravi told ANI earlier.

The friction between the BJP and AIADMK started after the Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai made statements regarding former Tamil Nadu chief minister C Annadurai and former CM J Jayalalithaa.

On September 25, AIADMK announced its separation from the NDA, accusing the BJP’s state leadership of not showing respect to its senior leaders.







