Will add jallikattu to sports list: Udhayanidhi

TIRUCHY: Steps would be initiated to bring Jallikattu in the sports list from the cultural game list, said Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Pudukkottai on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said he has been visiting all the districts to inspect the status implementation of special schemes. If there is any problem in implementing the schemes, they would soon be rectified with a detailed study. “Our main agenda is to ensure the government schemes reach properly to the beneficiaries,” he said.



Stating that there are several special schemes being undertaken in the Pudukkottai district, the Minister said that the officials are instructed to implement all the projects without any delay.

“We received a few suggestions over the new scheme implementation and they would be submitted to the Chief Minister,” he added.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi said that jallikattu has been enlisted in the cultural event list and a study would be made by an expert team to enlist jallikattu in sports list, which would ensure wider exposure to the event, he said.

Earlier, the Minister distributed benefits worth Rs 25.67 crore to as many as 3,391 beneficiaries. Ministers S Regupathy and Siva V Meyyanathan and others accompanied him.