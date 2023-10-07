Wildlife board seeks expert opinion on grasslands conservation

CHENNAI: The National Board for Wild Life (NBWL) has proposed to invite suggestions from experts on the conservation of the grassland ecosystem.

Currently, there are administrative process to conserve and protect habitats of tigers, elephants, corals and wetlands, but there is no concrete policy or operating procedures to protect the grasslands.

So the proposal to conserve grasslands comes at a time when the grasslands are facing habitat destruction.

As per the minutes of the standing committee meeting of the NBWL, there are 4 states where most grasslands are found. The maximum number of threatened species such as Great Indian Bustard, Lesser Florican, Caracal and others are found in grasslands, which are suffering most from habitat loss and degradation.

The standing committee noted that over 100 million hectares of grasslands are degraded in the country. “Many natural grasslands have either degraded or lost due to agricultural expansions, overgrazing, large areas being converted to plantations, protected areas, industrial establishment,” the document said.

The five ethnic grasslands that have existed for centuries are Banni Grasslands (Gujarat), Shola-Grassland (Western Ghats), Thar Deserts (Rajasthan and Gujarat), Terai Grasslands (Himalayas) and Kangayam Grassland (Tamil Nadu).

During the meeting, it was suggested to include grasslands as a distinct and separate chapter in the Indian Forest Survey reports. “This would enable the generation of real-time data on these ecosystems, ensuring a more comprehensive and up-to-date assessment. To enhance our efforts in preserving and managing tropical grasslands, there is a proposal to establish a dedicated cell tasked with the responsibility of overseeing and addressing matters related to these ecosystems,” the minutes’ document added.

HS Singh, member of the NBWL, who introduced the agenda, opined that having a chapter in the IFSR would be a long-term measure and suggested a dedicated cell focusing on the conservation and management as a short time measure.

Another member S Sukumar highlighted that studies have shown that the grasslands sequester more carbon dioxide than any other ecosystems. “Each grassland is unique in its bio-geographic characteristics. Therefore, conservation of grassland ecosystems should be taken on priority,” he added.

