Wild tusker rescued from farm pond in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: A wild tusker which fell into a ten-foot-deep farm pond was rescued by the forest department in Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

The tusker, aged around 35 years, strayed out of the Aiyur forest area to Murkankarai village in search of food and water.

“While attempting to quench its thirst in a farm pond, the elephant slipped into the water body. Unable to come out, the animal trumpeted continuously,” said an official of the forest department.

The villagers noticed the plight of the elephant and informed the forest department. A large team comprising anti-poaching watchers and staff rushed to the spot and rescued the elephant. They flattened the pond’s bund by deploying earth movers, and a pathway was created to facilitate the elephants' movement.

The elephant was then driven away into the forest area by making loud noises. Supriya Sahu, secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Department, in a tweet, said a rescue team was swiftly mobilized after the elephant fell into the pond.

“A ramp was built to guide the elephant into the wilderness of the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary,” she said.

In another wildlife conflict-related incident, Suresh, 45, from Moolavayal in Padanthorai in Gudalur, was found lying immobilized in the tea estate amidst thick vegetation with critical injuries sustained in an elephant attack on Thursday morning. The elephant attacked him near Devarsholai Garden Hospital on Wednesday night.

He was taken to Gudalur Government Hospital and then to Ooty Government Hospital for treatment.