Wild tusker electrocuted in Kuppepalayam near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A wild tusker died of electrocution after an electric pole collapsed on it near Coimbatore on Thursday.

According to the forest department, the tusker, aged around 25 years, strayed into Kuppepalayam village near Thondamuthur in the early morning hours.

“It entered a farm owned by Nagaraj at Ramankuttai and knocked down an electric pole. Unfortunately, the pole fell on the elephant, killing it on the spot by electrocution,” said a forest department staff.

Some farmers spotted the elephant dead at around 5 am and informed the forest department. After a post-mortem by veterinarians, the carcass of the elephant was buried in the forest.

The elephant’s intrusion comes days after the forest department captured an elephant named Rolex, which was involved in multiple negative interactions with human beings in the same Thondamuthur neighborhood near Coimbatore.