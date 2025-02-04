Wild elephant tramples woman to death in Theni

MADURAI: A 53-year old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Gudalur in Theni district on Monday evening.

The deceased victim has been identified as Saraswathi of Vettukadu, Lower Camp.

The incident occurred when the ill-fated Saraswathi, a farm labourer, was returning home. All of a sudden, she encountered the elephant and was shocked before trying to run away.

However, the elephant chased her and trampled her to death. The victim succumbed to injuries on the spot. Gudalur Forest Range Officer Muralitharan and the Kumily police inspected the spot and held enquiries.

The body was taken to Cumbum Government Hospital, sources said.