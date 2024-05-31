Wild elephant electrocuted in Krishnagiri, second incident in district this month

COIMBATORE: A wild tusker died of electrocution after it came into contact with a low-hanging overhead cable in Denkanikottai near Krishnagiri.

The wild tusker, which was part of a three-member herd, met with its tragic end while being driven away by the forest department staff as they ventured into farmlands in search of fodder and water.

Following frequent intrusions by elephants, the Hosur Wildlife Warden K Karthikeyani formed two teams each with ten members of forest department staff in the Denkanikottai and Jawalagiri areas to monitor and chase away the straying wild elephants.

One of the elephants entered a private estate when a team of forest department staff was driving away the three-member herd into the Jawalagiri forest area using crackers on Wednesday night. Following this, the tusker unfortunately came into contact with the overhead cable which was hanging at a height of around eight feet. The incident came to light on Thursday morning.

On receiving information, Hosur Wildlife Warden K Karthikeyani visited the spot and held an examination. The carcass of the animal was buried in the same spot after a post-mortem examination by veterinarians. This is the second incident in this month. On 6 May, a makhna elephant died of electrocution when it came into contact with a low-hanging electric wire near Sandanapalli Lake near Denkanikottai.