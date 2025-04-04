Wife, son order hit on man for property, arrested in Salem

COIMBATORE: The Salem District Police arrested a woman and her son in connection with the brutal murder of a nutritionist.

Rajendran (65) stayed alone in a rented house on Sankagiri-Tiruchengode Road and sold weight-reduction products. On March 31, Rajendran was found dead by some customers who turned up at his residence.

On receiving the information, the Salem district police, led by Superintendent of Police Gautam Goyal, visited the spot and held inquiries. Based on CCTV footage of the locality and call records, the police nabbed a seven-member gang who allegedly murdered him at the behest of Rajendran’s wife, Rani and son Aravind over a property dispute. They executed the murder to take possession of his several crores worth of property. Further investigations are under way.

In another incident, the Anthiyur police in Erode arrested two persons on

Thursday for murdering a 25-year-old youth before setting fire to his body in the forest area ten days ago.

Police said Sakthivel (25) from Chinnakutthi village near Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri went missing on March 19 and was found in a charred state in the forest area near Bargur on March 30.

Inquiries revealed that Sakthivel was married to Pappamma (25) despite his parents' objections. "He allegedly developed an affair with the wife of his brother-in-law Venkadesh. Therefore, Venkadesh and his two relatives Rajendran (48) and Kumar (22) took him to the forest area, where they murdered him and set fire to his body," police said. Police arrested Venkadesh and Rajendran, and a search is on for Kumar.