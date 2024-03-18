Why Vishwaguru remains silentguru on TN fishermen arrests, asks CM

CHENNAI: Terming as an utter lie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge that fishermen from Tamil Nadu were attacked and arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy because of the sins jointly committed by the DMK and the Congress, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the Katchatheevu islet was ceded to Sri Lanka despite strong protests by the DMK.

CM Stalin also sought to know from PM Modi the steps taken by the BJP-Led government at the Centre in the last 10 years to retrieve the islet and why it has failed to prevent the frequent arrests and torture of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Accusing the BJP-led NDA at the Centre for pressuring the Island Nation government to promote the business interests of Adani Group, he also asked why the Centre did not raise its voice to protect the traditional fishing rights of the Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Fishermen will expose the farcical drama of the BJP government, which indulges in mudslinging on the DMK to cover up its failures and the time has come to remove the mask, he added.

“Why does the Prime Minister who calls himself Vishwaguru remain a silent guru? he asked. In a social media post, CM Stalin said, “The Prime Minister, without any qualms, has uttered a lie. The people of Tamil Nadu know the truth.”

“Is the Prime Minister so innocent to believe that a state government can cede a part of the country to another nation?” he asked. “What are the steps taken by the BJP in the last 10 years to retrieve Katchatheevu?” he sought to know and wondered why the BJP government failed to prevent the arrest and torture of fishermen at the hands of Sri Lankan Navy.

“Are they not Indians? Why has the BJP government that pressured the Sri Lankan government for the business interests of the Adani Group not raised its voice for the traditional fishing rights of Tamil fishers?” he asked. The CM further charged that the procedure of jailing fishermen when they commit the same offence for the second time was introduced when the BJP came to power and it had not done anything to prevent it. The BJP was ignoring the interests of TN and PM Modi had no answer when the people asked him to list the special programmes that he had implemented for the welfare of TN, he said.

“Lies and laments echoed from the dais from which he spoke. Why does the PM who calls himself Vishwaguru remain a silent guru? Fishermen will expose the farcical drama of the BJP, which indulges in mudslinging to cover up its failures. The time has come to remove the mask,” CM Stalin said.