Why Shrimathi's mother was not inquired in Sakthi matriculation school vandalised case, Madras HC asks TN govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court asked the State that why the mother of Srimathi was not inquired regarding the case of Sakthi matriculation school at Kaniyamoor vandalised case.

Justice G Jayachandran heard a petition moved by Ravikumar, correspondent of Sakthi matriculation school, Kaniyamoor at Chinnasalem seeking to transfer the probe to any other investigating agency.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that despite the violence happened two years ago the police did not inquired Selvi, the mother of the deceased girl student Srimathi and Dravida Mani, a functionary of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), who instigated the violence against the school.

They both called others through WhatsApp group seeking justice for Srimathi and manipulated the public to vandalise the school and it's property, said the counsel.

The police submitted that totally 521 witnesses have been inquired and 166 mobile phones were seized, which were sent to forensic lab to secure evidence.

The judge wondered, since the violence happened two years ago why the prime suspects were not inquired by the police and waiting for some lab reports.

The police submitted that the investigation will be completed within four months.

After the submission the judge directed the police to file a status report regarding the investigation and posted the matter to July 3, for further submission.

On July 17, 2022 the school building and the assets were completely vandalized and ransacked followed by the mysterious death of R. Srimathi, who was studying in Sakthi matriculation school.

Based on the complaint lodged by the school management the police registered a case to probe into the matter.