Why Shankar detained again after release? SC seeks reply

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday asked the Tamil Nadu government to apprise it on September 2 of the reasons behind well-known YouTuber Savukku Shankar's detention just after being released in connection with several criminal cases.

The top court, however, said it cannot club the FIRs if the incidents are separate and "distinct".

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra adjourned the hearing on the plea of the jailed YouTuber to September 2, the next date of hearing.

"The distinct (FIR) one we will not club. Take a look at the detention order and tell us as to why one day he is released and then again detained," the CJI told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government.

"Let me come back on Monday," Rohatgi replied.

Observing that 15 FIRs have already been clubbed, the bench said it will prima facie consider the aspect of fresh detention of the accused by the state government under the Goondas Act.

"You (Rohatgi) examine whether 15 FIRs are related to one interview. We will see on Monday," the bench said and asked both sides to submit brief notes.

The state government, at the outset, alleged that Shankar has said that all Madras High Court judges are corrupt and it was not a case where the top court should step in. He has also been speaking against women police officials, Rohatgi said.

Senior advocate R Balasubramanian, appearing for Shankar, opposed the submissions of Rohatgi and said 51 per cent of total detenues in the country come from Tamil Nadu every year and this shows the "rampant misuse" of the Goondas Act.