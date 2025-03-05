Why not run electric open-top or glass buses for tourists visiting Ooty: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court asked the State to explore the possibilities of deploying electric glass or open-top buses in the Nilgiris as shuttle service for tourists to avoid overcrowding of vehicles in the forthcoming summer season.

The State should adopt some new innovative and drastic mechanism to avoid overcrowding and protect the pristine nature of the hill station, opined a special bench of Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, noting that relying on conventional methods like deploying more police personnel, providing additional parking facilities, and widening roads would not serve the purpose.

Special government pleader for Forest Department T Seenivasan submitted the report containing the actions taken to control the overcrowding of tourist vehicles in Ooty, including e-pass mandate and regular vehicle checks. In February, 3,000 vehicles per day visited the hill station on weekdays and 5,000-6,000 on weekends.

The bench then expressed apprehension that the number would skyrocket in the coming season between April and May, and said allowing such a large number of tourist vehicles spoiled local business, which affected those dependent on it.

The congestion in Ooty stopped tourists from walking to local shops; instead, they are entering there on vehicles, littering the hill station,n then leaving without enjoying the nature. As this has affected local tourism and commerce, the State must adopt new innovative methods, opined the bench.

Among the suggestions were deploying electric buses with a glass top or open top as a shuttle service so the tourists can park their vehicles at the entrance of Ooty and embark on their journey on them. This would offer a unique experience to the tourists and reduce road accident deaths, it said.

Posting the matter to March 13, the bench said the Advocate General should be present on that day to give recommendations to the State on adopting innovative methods.