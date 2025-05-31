Why Modi govt hiding truths, TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai’s poser after CDS’ admission on downed jets

CHENNAI: Upping the party's ante against the Narendra Modi-led BJP regime in the Operation Sindoor issue, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday wondered why the Modi regime was hiding the facts.

Shortly after a media interview of Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan regarding the issue went viral, Selvaperunthagai joined the chorus and said, "Why is the Modi regime hiding the fact?" Posting on his 'X' handle a brief transcript and video of the CDS's interview, Selvaperuthagai said, "The statement confirms that we have lost fighter jet (s). Why is the Modi regime hiding this fact?"

Earlier, in his interview with Bloomberg TV in Singapore, CDS Anil Chauhan, responding to a query on downed fighter jets, said, "I think what is important is not the jet being downed, but why they were being downed. We were able to understand the tactical mistake which was made and rectify it." The statement of the CDS triggered a backlash back home with Congress leaders questioning the Modi regime to clear the air around the issue. The CDS’s interview and the backlash come against the backdrop of the multi-party delegations of Indian Parliamentarians touring the world to muster support for its anti-terror crackdown against Pakistan.