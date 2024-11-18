Why didn't you implement prohibition when you understand Thirumavalavan's heart?, Tamilisai questions Stalin

CHENNAI: Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday questioned the Chief Minister M K Stalin's decision not to implement prohibition, despite claiming to understand his ally Thirumavalavan's perspective.

Talking to reporters after paying tributes to VO Chidambaram Pillai on the occasion of his 88th death anniversary at Gandhi Mandapam here, Tamilisai emphasised that Stalin should prioritise understanding the people's needs over individual demands.

The senior BJP leader also criticised Stalin for skipping meetings like NITI Aayog, suggesting he should participate and express his demands in person.

Furthermore, she condemned the DMK government's arrest of actress Kasthuri over her comments about the Telugu community, stating that Kasthuri had apologised and shouldn't be treated like a terrorist.

Kasthuri's arrest stems from her alleged remarks at a Indu Makkal Katchi meeting, where she suggested the Telugu community in Tamil Nadu originated from courtesans serving kings.

This sparked outrage, with many accusing her of disrespecting the community's heritage.

The actress later apologised, clarifying her comments weren't intended to hurt or offend.

Tamilisai highlighted the disparity in the government's response, noting the killers of Tirunelveli Congress president remain at large, while Kasthuri is treated harshly.