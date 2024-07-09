Why did Rahul Gandhi not visit Kallakurichi, asks L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Tuesday questioned why Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who went to Hathras after the recent stampede that left 121 dead, did not visit Kallakurichi where 65 people lost their lives after drinking illicit liquor.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital along with a delegation of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP led by state vice-president VP Duraisamy, L Murugan said that Dalit were being massacred in Tamil Nadu like in West Bengal and Kerala, in a reference to Bahujan Samaj Party's state chief K Armstrong's recent murder.

Stating that the BJP delegation would demand a CBI probe into Armstrong's murder for a fair and transparents investigation, Murugan said, "The delegation will meet the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday and submit a representation on the series of violent acts against the Dalit community in the last three years in Tamil Nadu including the Vengaivayal drinking water contamination incident and Armstrong's murder."