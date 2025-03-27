‘Who is the Rs 1000 crore corrupt martyr?’ AIADMK launches scathing poster campaign against DMK

CHENNAI: The poster campaign by AIADMK, questioning ‘Who is the Rs 1000 crore corrupt martyr?’, launched overnight in Erode, has sparked a political storm with slogans accusing officials of corruption.

According to Maalaimalar, the posters were seen in high-traffic areas in Erode like Gobichettipalayam bus stand and major shopping streets, as well as in other areas like Bhavani, Perundurai, Kavundapadi, and Chennimalai.

These posters prominently feature claims and slogans like ‘Rs 10 for a bottle,’ ‘Rs 1000 crore corruption in sales,’ and ‘Rs 40,000 crore corruption through unlicensed bars.’

This controversy comes in wake of the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches conducted at the Tasmac and claimed that over Rs 1,000 crore 'scam'

Earlier, Edappadi K Palaniswami led a walkout of his party MLAs and told reporters that the AIADMK had asked the DMK government to own up moral responsibility for the Tasmac 'scam' and "tender resignation.”