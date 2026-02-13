White revolution in newborn care: JIPMER nursing team doubles donor milk collection

CHENNAI: The nursing team at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has doubled daily donor milk collection at its human milk bank following the rollout of a structured, round-the-clock breastfeeding counselling programme.
According to the statement issued by JIPMER, the institute handles nearly 1,000 deliveries every month, including high-risk referrals from Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu. With a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) caring for critically ill and preterm infants, timely access to mother’s milk remains central to survival and recovery.
Recognising the need for systematic lactation support, the Nursing department initiated an intensive training programme based on the Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India curriculum, supported by the Trained Nurses Association of India, Puducherry branch. Thirty-five nurses underwent focused training in breastfeeding counselling and postnatal lactation management and are now deployed across all wards of the Women and Children’s Hospital, ensuring 24/7 guidance on positioning, attachment and early initiation of feeding.
As a direct outcome of the initiative, daily donor milk collection at “Amutham Thaipaal Maiyam”, JIPMER’s human milk bank, has doubled, significantly expanding support for vulnerable neonates in the NICU.
Director Dr. Vir Singh Negi described the initiative as a true white revolution within the institution, stating that empowered nursing leadership can deliver measurable improvements in patient outcomes.
Professor of Neonatology Dr. Adhisivam, who led the initiative, said structured training, continuous monitoring and multidisciplinary coordination were key to its success. He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to promoting exclusive breastfeeding and further strengthening lactation services.
The programme complements ongoing quality measures, including improved first golden hour care, skin-to-skin contact, optimised feeding strategies for preterm infants and respectful maternity care.