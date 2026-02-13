White revolution in newborn care: JIPMER nursing team doubles donor milk collection

According to the statement issued by JIPMER, the institute handles nearly 1,000 deliveries every month, including high-risk referrals from Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu. With a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) caring for critically ill and preterm infants, timely access to mother’s milk remains central to survival and recovery.

Recognising the need for systematic lactation support, the Nursing department initiated an intensive training programme based on the Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India curriculum, supported by the Trained Nurses Association of India, Puducherry branch. Thirty-five nurses underwent focused training in breastfeeding counselling and postnatal lactation management and are now deployed across all wards of the Women and Children’s Hospital, ensuring 24/7 guidance on positioning, attachment and early initiation of feeding.

As a direct outcome of the initiative, daily donor milk collection at “Amutham Thaipaal Maiyam”, JIPMER’s human milk bank, has doubled, significantly expanding support for vulnerable neonates in the NICU.