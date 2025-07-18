Whistle-blower DSP made a scapegoat by DMK: Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday lashed out at the DMK government for suspending Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sundaresan, terming it a “shameful act of anarchy” and a clear sign of the State’s deteriorating law and order situation.

“DSP Sundaresan was removed for his integrity and honest policing,” Nagenthran said, referring to the officer’s viral video walking without a government vehicle. “Is this how the DMK treats upright officers who expose the rot in the system?” he asked in a statement.

Nainar Nagenthran alleged that Sundaresan, who had previously submitted a detailed report on custodial deaths and the involvement of senior police officers, was sidelined and transferred despite objections from the State Human Rights Commission and former judge Manikumar.

“Why was he punished after booking over 1,200 cases and arresting 700 accused in nine months? Who benefits from stripping him of official protection?” Nainar Nagenthran asked, pointing to serious corruption allegations against senior police officials that have gone uninvestigated.

The BJP leader further urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to revoke the suspension and order an impartial probe into the incidents surrounding the developments. “If the government fails, the BJP will launch protests for justice—not only for the public, but also for victimised officers,” he warned.