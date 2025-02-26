DVAC sleuths raid AIADMK MLA in Kovai, Edappadi alleges diversionary tactic

CHENNAI: The sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday searched the house, office, and firms linked to AIADMK Coimbatore North MLA K Arjunan and his wife A Vijayalakshmi for allegedly acquiring disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.75 crore.

While Arjunan termed it a political vendetta, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami charged the government of “unleashing” the DVAC against the opposition party to divert public attention.

“The MLA had pecuniary resources and properties in his name and family members to the tune of Rs 2,75,78,962, which is disproportionate to known sources of income between May 21, 2016, and March 31, 2022,” DVAC inspector M Vijayalakshmi said in the FIR registered on Monday. They were booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A native of Madurai and residing at Thiru Nagar in Sundakamuthur, Arjunan represented Coimbatore South constituency in 2016 and was the secretary of the AIADMK’s Coimbatore City and district units.

Speaking to the media, Arjunan said the raid was a political vendetta by the ruling party. “The search was done without prior intimation or notice. I expected the raids long back, but they have come today. I am not afraid, as I haven’t acquired any property,” he said.

The searches by DVAC sleuths that commenced in the morning continued till evening in the presence of armed police personnel. Senior leaders including SP Velumani, KA Sengottaiyan, PRG Arun Kumar, and KR Jayaram gathered at Arjunan’s residence to express their support.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the raid was Chief Minister MK Stalin’s knee-jerk reaction after sensing the growing public anger and the people’s desire to re-establish the AIADMK regime during his recent visits to different parts of the state.

“There is no department free from corruption under the DMK regime. They (DMK) are known for corrupt practices. They have turned the DVAC into one of their weapons to divert attention from the ongoing issues and cover up their administrative incompetence,” said Palaniswami.