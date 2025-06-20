Where is Kailaasa, is visa applicable, asks Madras HC in Nithyananda’s plea

MADURAI: The Madras High Court’s Madurai bench on Thursday questioned the location of ‘Kailaasa,’ the fictional nation of the self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda, and further asked how to reach Kailaasa.

A petition challenging restrictions imposed on Nithyananda several years ago from entering the Madurai Adheenam, one of the oldest Saivite mutts in the State, came up for hearing before the division bench comprising Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice AD Maria Clete.

The bench inquired about the petitioner's whereabouts when the case came up for hearing. The counsel appearing for the petitioner replied, saying that Nithyananda is currently living in Kailaasa. Subsequently, the bench inquired about the location of Kailaasa and the best way to reach it. Furthermore, the bench asked whether the petitioner's counsel had ever visited Kailasa and wondered if a visa was required to do so.

The petitioner’s counsel then stated that Nithyananda is currently located in his own country, known as the United States of Kailaasa (USK). Moreover, the counsel sought a nod from the High Court to appoint a new advocate in this case. The court then gave its nod and adjourned the case.