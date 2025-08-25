When faith turns green

CHENNAI: As the city gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi, one teenager is steering the festivities towards a greener path. For Krisha Toshniwal, a passing concern during an immersion ceremony has grown into a meaningful initiative. With the support of 20 artisans from Salem, she now creates eco-friendly Ganesha idols that return to the earth without causing harm.

“During one of the immersion ceremonies, I realised how harmful the practice is for marine life. That thought led me to design eco-friendly Ganesha idols that can be submerged at home. Whatever the celebration, tradition must go hand in hand with responsibility,” says 16-year-old Krisha.

She later connected with a group of artisans from Salem, who are working along similar lines. “I wanted more people to be part of this effort and make the community greener. People need to be conscious of their environment; it is extremely essential to save our earth,” shares the KC High School student.

The idols are handmade with natural clay, free from toxic paints and plastic. Each comes with a grow bag and a seed sachet, either flowers or vegetables, depending on the devotee’s choice.

“You can place the residue in the pot provided, plant the seeds, and watch new life grow,” she explains.

It’s a reminder that faith and sustainability can go hand in hand. By supporting artisans, Krisha ensures that their craft continues to flourish and that they are sustained through fair, meaningful work. “We don’t believe in mass production. Every idol is handmade with care, and every sale supports a livelihood. It’s incredibly fulfilling to know we’re honouring our traditions while also honouring our planet.”

As a young entrepreneur, Krisha admits the journey has not been easy. “It won’t be easy, but don’t let go. Keep trying until you start enjoying the process,” says the youngster, who has sold 270 idols over the past five years.

As a concluding note, she says her aim is to start conversations on how festivals can be reimagined for a greener future.