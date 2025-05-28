"When BJP enters any issue, they talk nonsense": DMK's Elangovan on Kamal Haasan language row

CHENNAI: Acknowledging that a language's credit is based on how it is being used and not how it was born in the first place, DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Wednesday criticised the BJP for stirring controversy over actor Kamal Haasan's reported statement "Kannada is born out of Tamil," accusing the party of creating trouble and dividing people by misrepresenting historical references as insults.

Elangovan defended Haasan, arguing that his comment was likely a historical citation rather than a personal opinion, and emphasised that the focus should be on a language's usage and impact rather than its origins.

"When the BJP enters into any issue, they will talk all nonsense... Kamal Haasan might have read and quoted some historical facts. It is not his finding. He might have taken his source from history, but this does not mean that he is insulting Kannadam," the DMK spokesperson said.

"I can quote one thing... English is a language spoken all over the world, but the first English literature was published in the 13th century... When we say that English is a newborn language, it does not mean it is an insult to English... More than half of the population speaks, reads, and uses English... That is the credit for language; when it is born, that's not the issue. How it is used is what matters. It is not Kamal Haasan's view. He might have quoted from history... BJP's role is to create trouble among people. They want to divide people, break people. BJP is not a party for the sake of the people... Nobody is against Kannada," Elangovan added.

The controversy erupted after Haasan's reported remarks at an event that prompted a sharp response from BJP Karnataka State President Vijayendra Yediyurappa, who demanded an apology, labelling the statement an insult to Kannada and the self-respect of 6.5 crore Kannadigas.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP Vice-President Narayanan Thirupathy also slammed Hasan on his reported remarks, stating, "This particular person, Mr Kamal Haasan, has always been acting smart. One should understand; one should know what he is talking about. Second, it is a sensitive issue. Language is life; language is mother, so you can't belittle it."