What Shakespeare’s Othello tells us about TN’s police chief row

CHENNAI: Recently, a long-retired police veteran, a scholarly man known for his native intelligence, sharp wit, characteristic humour, quick repartees, memorable anecdotes and lively conversation, sent a pithy email to one of his ex-colleagues, a retired DGP, on the raging commentaries in press, court and social media on the appointment of the State police chief in the state by quoting what the villainous Iago from Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ says on preferment – meaning promotion and postings.

“There is no remedy. It is the curse of service. Preferment goes by letters and affection and not by old tradition where each second stood heir to the first,” bemoaned Iago when he felt his promotion was denied in favour of Cassius.

‘Othello’ was prescribed for degree classes, and many such passages were underlined by professors for annotation. Once the examination is over, these are usually forgotten. But the veteran had not only kept it in his mind and brought it out appropriately, but also highlighted what had been in practice even in the great Bard’s time.

The recipient of the email, who is equally adept, went further and took Iago’s full speech and sent it to me. In that, Iago castigates Cassius as one who had not seen the field, as only a desk-worker and not a field man, etc. – wailings which one does not fail to hear from Iago-likes even these days.

In various plays, Shakespeare has also written on mass hysteria, mob behaviour, patrolling constables, etc., related to public order and policing security (perhaps a worthy subject for a PhD thesis!) A close reading of the Bard reveals his penetrating observations on even mundane affairs, as well as the immutability of human nature.

(The author was the Head of Tamil Nadu Police Force)