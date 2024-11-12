What prevents installation of Raja Raja Cholan's statue inside Big Temple, asks Vairamuthu

TIRUCHY: Taking part in the Raja Raja Cholan’s Sadaya Vizha valedictory function, lyricist Vairamuthu appealed to the government to install the statue of the Tamil emperor in the Big Temple premises and wondered what force prevented from doing so.

Addressing the gathering on Sunday, the lyricist said, that the Big temple is the pride of Tamils and king Raja Raja Cholan made huge efforts to build the huge temple to tell the world about the greatness of Tamil culture.

“But it is painful to watch the statue of the great emperor, who brought two lakh tonnes of granite to construct the temple, standing outside the temple”, he said.

Though Agama sastra prevents statues of humans inside a temple, it cannot be an impediment, felt Vairamuthu.

Raja Raja Cholan himself was particular to install the copper Thirumenis for Saivite poets Appar, Sambandar and Sundarar inside the temple and made the people worship them, even though they were people of flesh and blood.

“While the Agama vidhi allows the statues of the three poets inside the temple, what prevents the installation of the statue of the Tamil king Raja Raja Cholan in the temple?” Vairamuthu asked.

He appealed to the government to take steps to install the statue of the king inside the Big Temple and fulfil the demand of Tamil enthusiasts.