What level of arrogance names schemes, laws in Hindi: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: A day after Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu posed 10 questions to the Union government, alleging disparity in fund allocation to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday continued the attack and questioned the Centre's refusal to recognise archaeological findings in the state.

Posting on his X handle, Stalin asked the Union government how corrupt persons are being cleaned in "washing machines" after joining the BJP alliance? "What kind of arrogance is it to name major schemes and laws in the country in Hindi and Sanskrit? Why are the Union ministers spreading superstitions against science and undermining our children?" he asked.

Amid the growing rift between Governor RN Ravi and the state government, Stalin asked: "What are you going to achieve by creating confusion through the Governors in the states ruled by opposition parties?"

Pointing out the Union government's continuous bid to brush aside the antiquity of Tamil history, the chief minister further asked the reasons for creating hindrances in the release of Keezhadi excavation reports and not recognising the antiquity of iron in Tamil Nadu even after the state scientifically proved the findings.

"Will the Union government respond or will it commence fake propaganda in WhatApp university, as usual, " Stalin asked.

While speaking in the state assembly, Thennarasau had demanded a response from the Union government on the disparity in fund allocation, including reduced funds to Southern Railway, and why it made GST reforms without consulting states.

Stating that the GST reforms were introduced unilaterally without consulting the states, the minister asked: “Does the Union government consider cooperative federalism, loudly proclaimed so far, to be genuine? Isn’t the Union government’s policy of neglecting Tamil Nadu in school and higher education funding, despite its top ranking in India, a manifestation of bias?”

He also questioned whether it was fair on the part of the Union government to award thousands of crores of rupees for highway projects while Tamil Nadu is continuously ignored.