What is the problem in conducting 'Brahmotsavam' to Thillai Govindaraja Perumal, MHC asks litigant

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court asked what is the problem in conducting brahmotsavam to Govindaraja Perumal at Chidambaram Natarajar temple to a petitioner objecting to it.

A special vacation bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice PD Audikesavalu heard a petition challenging the order of the State to conduct brahmotsavam festival to Govindaraja Perumal at Chidambaram Natarajar temple.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that for the past 400 years no brahmotsavam was conducted to the Govindaraja Perumal, since the presiding deity of the temple is Natarajar.

New customs can not be introduced by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment, said the counsel.

The impleading petitioner Radhakrishnan seeking to conduct brahmotsavam submitted that since 1849, the festival was not conducted since the continuous dispute between Shaivites and Vaishnavites.

The State submitted that no Court orders restricts the brahmotsavam festival and the trustees of the temples also gave consent to conduct the festival.

After the submission the bench posted the matter to June 24, for further submission.