What does TVK anthem reveal about Vijay’s political ideology

CHENNAI: After facing a lot of flak from political parties and political commentators for not revealing the ideology of the nascent party, actor-politician Vijay released the party anthem that contains TVK’s ideological mooring.

Composed and sung by popular musician Arivu, the anthem has adopted ideas from Tirukkural. It was released after his fiery speech at the TVK’s maiden State public conference in Villupuram, on Sunday.

Sporting a tagline, “Everyone is equal at birth”, the song features Vijay speaking, who identified EVR Periyar, K Kamaraj, BR Ambedkar, Velu Nachiyar, and Anjalai Ammal as the party’s ideological guides, stressing its goal of creating an egalitarian society where there are no differences on the basis of caste, religion, or gender.

In it, Vijay expressed his commitment to serving people on the basis of “secular, social justice ideologies”.

The anthem featured concepts from Tirukkural, and also mentions the party’s flag which has two elephants flanking a Vaagai flower. It also had lyrics about making Tamil Nadu a better place after the party comes to power and ensuring a better life for the people.

The anthem was composed and sung by famous rapper Arivu, who expressed his happiness in recording the song alongside Vijay. “I asked him, ‘Why did you choose me?’ He said ‘Only you can do it!’ Thank you Vijay sir for trusting me to compose the Ideology song for TVK. Recording your voice will be the greatest memory of my life. Wishing you all the success in your political venture. Much love sir,” Arivu wrote on Instagram.

The actor-politician announced that the TVK would contest all 234 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, declaring there would be no retreat or rethinking.