    'What bro, over bro': DMK cadres mock Vijay with posters across Madurai

    The posters come in response to Vijay’s speech at the party’s second state conference held in Madurai, where he trolled Chief Minister MK Stalin with several quips like "What uncle, it’s very wrong, uncle."

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Aug 2025 3:09 PM IST
    CHENNAI: DMK cadres in Madurai have put up posters across the city targeting Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay.

    This move is being seen as a sharp counter to Vijay’s remarks against the DMK during his address.

    Online Desk

