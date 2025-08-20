Wetland Authority reports lack of support from TN depts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA) has informed the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare department refuses to coordinate in removing invasive Charru mussels (Kakka Aazhi) from Ennore Creek and Kosasthalaiyar River, despite the alien species having a direct impact on fishermen's livelihood.

In a report to the Tribunal, the Authority said that based on the Tribunal's order, the Chief Secretary has directed the chief engineer of the Water Resources department (WRD) to immediately commence dredging works in Kattupalli, Puzhuthivakkam and Athipattu to remove mussels in consultation with the TNSWA.

Following the direction, the WRD prepared a proposal for Rs 90 crore for dredging work and forwarded it to the department secretary. The TNSWA, in a letter to the WRD secretary dated August 7, had followed up on the proposal for fund allocation and is still waiting for a response, the report noted.

"It is pertinent to clarify that since the WRD is the competent department concerning the Ennore Creek, the said funding proposal was prepared by the WRD, and not by the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority," it added.

The report also stated that the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare is the competent authority to lead the eradication, control, and sustainable management of the invasive Charru mussel, as the infestation has a direct impact on the fisheries resources and the livelihood of the local fishing community.

The Department is responsible for assessing the impact, formulating removal strategies, engaging with affected communities, and ensuring ecologically sound interventions. The authority is continuously pursuing the department; however, the department has not come forward to coordinate with the Water Resources Department for carrying out the dredging work.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management conducted a study to map infestation hotspots and density along the 20 km stretch of the Kosasthalaiyar River.