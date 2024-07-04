Wet weather likely to continue in Tamil Nadu including Chennai for next two days

CHENNAI: Heavy rain drenched various parts of the capital city on Wednesday, the wet weather is likely to continue for the next two days under the influence of change in wind pattern.

Of which, the highest amount of rainfall in the state has been recorded in Shollinganallur with 9 cm.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow warning for Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rain for the next 48 hours.

As moderate westerlies/southwesterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels.

It has triggered rainfall activity over the state especially western ghats and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

On Wednesday, the capital city witnessed heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity that led to water logging in several areas within a short time.

The meteorological department stated that Chennai and suburbs are likely to get light to moderate rain and heavy spells at times for the next two days.

The rest of the state might get light to moderate rain for the next few days.

Heavy to very heavy rain predicted over Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts for the next 24 hours.

The weather official has issued thunderstorm activity across the state during evening and night times.

Additionally, as squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining the south Tamil Nadu coast.

So, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till July 8 (Monday) and the trawlers in deep sea are urged to return to the shore at the earliest.

According to RMC rainfall data, in the last 24 hours the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Shollinganallur with 9 cm.

Followed by Nungambakkam 7 cm, Teynampet, Ayyanavaram of Chennai district, Pudukottai, and Tiruvallur received 6 cm of rainfall each.

Several areas in the city including Kodambakkam, Ambattur, Royapuram, Anna Nagar, DGP office, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar recorded 5 cm of rainfall each.