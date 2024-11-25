Wet weather impacts match production in Kovilpatti

MADURAI: Wet weather has affected the production of matches after recent rains. The damp conditions have forced a reduction in production by about 10 to 20 per cent according to M Paramasivam, president, National Small Manufacturers Association, Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district.

Apart from rain, another major reason for the decline in production was a shortage of workforce. Though the match-making industry is mostly mechanised, many manufacturers are still dependent on labourers.

Since the dryland farming in Kovilpatti and its surrounding areas are heavily dependent on the monsoon. Moreover, agriculture is generally labour-intensive and the workforce consists mostly of women, switched to agriculture.

This has resulted in a shrinking workforce for match manufacturers and some match factories are shutting work for two days a week, Paramasivam told DT Next.

According to S Lakshmanan, president, Sattur Matches Manufacturers Association, the monsoon rains did not affect much of the production in Sattur and its surroundings.

However, the unsolved problem being faced by the manufacturers is the availability of plastic cigar lighters in the market. Plastic lighters have largely replaced matches and this has impacted the industry.

Already 50 per cent of the production has suffered a decline over the last year in the southern region. Nowadays, use-and-throw lighters are available at just Rs 5 and are easy on pockets.

Further, he said though central government imposed a ban on Chinese cigar lighters, it should be effectively implemented.

“As many as 5 lakh workers were involved in this sector directly and indirectly and many allied industries including board, paper, printing and logistics also depend on this sector,” he said.