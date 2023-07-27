Western Rly notifies operation of special train from Bandra-Velankanni

CHENNAI: Western Railway has notified the operation of a special fare special train between Bandra Terminus (Mumbai), and Velankanni.

Train no 09041 Bandra Terminus – Velankanni Special Fare Special will leave Bandra Terminus at 21.20 hrs on 27th August (Sunday) and reach Velankanni at 08.30 hours on the third day (1 Service).

Train no 09042 Velankanni – Bandra Terminus Special Fare Special will leave Velankanni at 00.30 hrs on 30th August (Wednesday) and reach Bandra Terminus at 13.40 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the train comprising an AC first class, AC first class cum AC two-tier Coach, and AC two tier coach each, three AC Tier-III Coaches, twelve sleeper class, and four general second class coaches would open at 8 am on July 28 from Southern Railway end, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

One Way Special train

SR has notified the operation of a one-way special fare special train from Tirunelveli to Tambaram to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train no 06004 Tirunelveli – Tambaram One Way Special Fare Special will leave Tirunelveli at 15.40 hrs on 30th July and reach Tambaram at 06.15 hrs the next day.

Advance reservation for the train comprising two first AC cum AC tier-II coaches, nine sleeper class and five general second class coaches, and two-second class (Divyangjan friendly) coaches would open at 8 am on July 28.