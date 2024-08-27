Western ghats in Tamil Nadu likely to receive above normal rainfall for next two days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday predicted that the areas along western ghats Tamil Nadu to witness above normal rainfall for the next two days due to a trough prevailing over the sea.

Under the influence of offshore trough now runs from south Gujarat to central Kerala coast, rainfall activity predicted over the western ghats till August 29.

As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, near normal to above normal rainfall is likely over a few areas along western ghats.

The rest of the state might witness light to moderate rain in the coming days and record below normal rainfall.

The capital city and suburbs might receive mild showers along with thunderstorm activity during the evening and night hours for the next two days.

During the daytime, the sky conditions are partly cloudy and the maximum temperature likely to reduce and record around 35 degree Celsius.

In addition, TN fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till August 31.

As squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coastal, and adjoining Comorin area.

During the southwest monsoon so far, TN received 334 mm against 198 mm average rainfall which is 68 percent excess rainfall.

Of which, Tirunelveli district continues to record highest amount of rainfall with 426 percent largely excess spell during the season.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area is likely to form over east central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on August 29.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards close to south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent two days.