Western ghat districts get yellow warning; moderate rain to continue in Chennai

CHENNAI: As the southwest monsoon is vigorous over Tamil Nadu and strong westerlies prevail, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow warning for the Western ghats districts of the State predicting heavy rain on July 15 and 16.

Under the influence of westerlies wind prevailing over the region in the lower tropospheric levels, heavy rain is likely over The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupattur, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem and Krishnagiri on Monday and Tuesday. The rest of the State might receive light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next few days.

Heavy downpour has been drenching the city at night for the last two days, which brought a much-needed relief from soaring heat during the day. The meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rain and heavy spells at times in the city and suburbs for the next two days. It might reduce the maximum temperature level.

As per models, the State might witness slightly above normal rainfall till July 18. However, the rainfall activity is likely to reduce over Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu from July 19-25 and record below normal rainfall due to change in wind pattern.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till July 17, as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 km/h gusting to 55 km/h is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining the south TN coast.

The SWM has triggered rainfall activity over interior and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours. Of which, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Kilacheruvai of Cuddalore district with 23 cm. Followed by Chengalpattu with 13 cm and Avadi in Tiruvallur district recorded 11 cm. Several areas in Chennai including YMCA Nandanam, Anna Nagar, Ambattur, Kolathur received 6-8 cm of rainfall.