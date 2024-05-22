Western districts experience rain fury

COIMBATORE: Traffic snarls on flooded roads, tree falls, and minor incidents of house collapse were reported in several areas as torrential rains pounded the parts of Western districts on Tuesday.



The Salem-Madurai National Highways in Salem district near Dasanaickenpatti village was flooded and vehicles queued up for over two kilometres because the flyover construction work was underway.

While heavy vehicles like buses and lorries moved at a snail’s pace on the inundated roads, the two-wheeler riders were forced to wait a few hours for the water to drain. The residents of Rajaganapathy Nagar spent their night in the dark due to power outages.

In the Nilgiris, a portion of the damp house of Lourdhu Mary at the Slaughter House Line area in Kandhal collapsed due to incessant rains. The revenue department officials led by Ooty Tahsildar Saravanakumar gave the woman a compensation of Rs 8,000. Other minor incidents of house collapse, mud slips, and tree falls were also reported in different parts of the district.

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour caused water stagnation beneath flyovers on Avinashi Road and North Coimbatore resulting in heavy traffic snarls in busy areas of the Coimbatore district. Other Western districts including Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupur also recorded widespread rains.