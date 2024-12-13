Well Marked Low Pressure weakens, new system to form tomorrow

CHENNAI: The Well Marked Low Pressure area over the Bay weakened into a Low Pressure area, even as yet another Low Pressure will form tomorrow and move towards Tamil Nadu coast in the next 48 hrs.

Meanwhile, heavy rains battered the Central, Cauvery delta and southern districts on Friday, crippling normal life, and submerging standing crops causing concern among the farmers.

Met office on Friday said yesterday's Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Gulf of Mannar and neighbourhood lay as a Low Pressure Area over Lakshadweep-Maldives area at 0830 hrs today, with the associated upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.

It is likely to move westwards and become less marked during the next 24 hours. An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over south Andaman Sea around tomorrow.

Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over southern parts of Bay of Bengal and move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coasts during the subsequent 48 hours.

It said during the pasty 24 hrs, light-moderate rain occurred at most places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over South, North Coastal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Extremely heavy rain also occurred at a few places over Tirunelveli district and at isolated places over Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur and Tiruvallur districts.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Tirunelveli district where a Red alert was issued for the day.

It said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore districts and Karaikal area where an Orange alert was issued.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts (Yellow alert was issued).

Met office also forecast heavy rains in North, North Coastal, Cauvery Delta and interior districts for three days from December 16 when the new system inched towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

On December 16, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal area (Yellow alert issued).

The next day heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal area where an Orange alert was issued Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Chengalpattu districts and Puducherry where an Yellow alert was issued.

On December 18, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area (Yellow alert).

Squally weather with wind speed ranging from 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Tamil Nadu coast, over Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar on December 17 and fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea areas.