Welfare centre good move, price fixing problem area, says farmers associations

CHENNAI: Left-linked farmers associations have welcomed various announcements made in the Agri Budget but expressed disappointment for not fulfilling electoral promise of hiking paddy procurement price of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal and Rs 4,000 per ton of sugarcane.

CPM-backed Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam general secretary Sami Natarajan welcomed the announcement to form farmers welfare centres.

“But the Budget lacks any provision for minimum prices for agri products,” he said, adding that there has been no announcement on price support for dairy farmers.