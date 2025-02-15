Weekly special trains between Hubballi - Rameswaram cancelled on these dates

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the cancellation of weekly special trains between Hubballi in Karnataka and Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu on certain dates due to operational reasons. The trains halt at Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, and several other stations.

Train No 07355 Hubballi - Rameswaram Weekly Special Train, scheduled to leave on March 22, 29 & April 5, 12, 19, and 26 (6 services), has been cancelled. The train leaves Hubballi at 6.50 am on Saturdays and reaches Rameswaram at 6.15 am on Sundays. This train has been notified to run till June 28, 2025.

Train No 07356 Rameswaram - Hubballi Weekly Special Train, scheduled to leave on March 23, 30 & April 6, 13, 20, and 27 (6 services), has been cancelled. The train leaves Rameswaram at 9.00 pm on Sundays to reach Hubballi at 7.40 pm on Mondays. This train has been notified to run till June 29, 2025, per a Southern Railway release.