Weekend relief: TNSTC announces 990 special buses across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI:In order to manage the rush on Friday (an auspicious day) and the weekend, the state transport department has made arrangements to operate special buses across the state from Friday.

A department release said that as many as 355 and 360 additional buses will be operated from Kilambakkam to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Similarly, 75 additional buses will be operated from Koyambedu to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru on those days.

Also, as many as 200 additional buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore to other parts of the state.

"Moreover, additional buses to Chennai and Bengaluru will be operated as per the requirement on Sunday to help passengers returning after the weekend. As many as 7,950 passengers have booked online tickets to travel on Friday.

Similarly, 3,663 and 6,840 passengers have booked tickets to travel on Saturday and Sunday. Arrangements have been made to operate more additional buses as per requirement. Passengers can book their tickets through www.tnstc.in or the mobile app," the release added.