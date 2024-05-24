Weekend relief: TNSTC announces 1,460 special buses across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced the operation of 1,460 special buses across Tamil Nadu to cater to the rush that is expected during weekend and auspicious day (Muhurtham).

The special buses are scheduled to ply on various routes connecting the main cities and towns within Tamil Nadu and neighboring states. From Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam, 535 buses will ply to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur on May 24 (Friday).

From CMBT, Koyambedu, 595 buses will operate to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, and Hosur on May 25. Also, 130 buses will ply between Chennai and Bengaluru on both May 24 and 25, said a Daily Thanthi report.

In addition to these, 200 special services are also planned to operate from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various destinations.

Special services will be operated from all places to facilitate the return of passengers from their hometowns to Chennai and Bengaluru on Sunday.

Passengers are advised to book their journeys through the TNSTC website (www.tnstc.in) or the mobile app to avoid the rush.