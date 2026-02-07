Weavers’ body urges Governor to form linguistic minorities panel

Prabhakaran met the Governor in person on the sidelines of the Periyar University convocation in Salem and handed over the petition. He urged the Governor to recommend to the Tamil Nadu government the creation of a commission to safeguard the rights and welfare of linguistic minorities in the state.

The petition highlighted issues faced by weavers, particularly members of the Devanga community and other linguistic minority groups dependent on weaving for their livelihood. Concerns related to education, employment opportunities and economic development were flagged.