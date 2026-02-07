Weavers’ body urges Governor to form linguistic minorities panel

SALEM: A representation seeking the formation of a State Linguistic Minorities Commission was submitted to Governor RN Ravi by Mecheri Prabhakaran, president of the All India Weavers Welfare Association.
Prabhakaran met the Governor in person on the sidelines of the Periyar University convocation in Salem and handed over the petition. He urged the Governor to recommend to the Tamil Nadu government the creation of a commission to safeguard the rights and welfare of linguistic minorities in the state.
The petition highlighted issues faced by weavers, particularly members of the Devanga community and other linguistic minority groups dependent on weaving for their livelihood. Concerns related to education, employment opportunities and economic development were flagged.
Pointing out that a sizeable population in Tamil Nadu speaks Telugu, Kannada, Urdu and Malayalam, Prabhakaran said a dedicated institutional mechanism was necessary to protect their interests. He also drew attention to the existence of similar commissions in neighbouring states.
Representatives of the community and the association’s office-bearers were present at the meeting. The Governor assured that the petition would be examined.
